Global Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.54. 110,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022,464. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

