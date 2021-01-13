Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Trading Down 0.2%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.92 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 954,941 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 914,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,028,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,724,000 after purchasing an additional 245,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,169,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after purchasing an additional 140,901 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 149.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 51,076 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 543,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 47,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 47,591 shares during the last quarter.

