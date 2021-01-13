Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Down 60.4% in December

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the December 15th total of 498,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,039,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 67,295 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 85.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 59,205 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 74,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 92.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period.

Shares of BOTZ opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.82. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $34.62.

