GlobalBoost-Y 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $24,007.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $1.18 million and $24,007.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0660 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 46.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,958.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,021.79 or 0.03100181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.72 or 0.00393593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $445.59 or 0.01351942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.16 or 0.00598207 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.19 or 0.00470846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.31 or 0.00292204 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00021228 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

