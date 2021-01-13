Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Up 5.8%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 3,689,556 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,113,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

GOGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $959.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Gogo news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 233,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $2,440,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $92,198.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 834,432 shares of company stock worth $8,460,826. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth $6,553,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

