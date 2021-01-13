Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Santander cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.22.

NYSE GOL opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $18.73.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $181.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.99 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 59.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. Equities analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. AMS Capital Ltda raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 799,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 440,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 316,193 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 628.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 158,386 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at $968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

