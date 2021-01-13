Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.00

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 136673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 368.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 221.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.