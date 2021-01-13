Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) were up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.53. Approximately 3,159,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,108,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming company. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

