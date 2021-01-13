Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Down 61.1% in December

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the December 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In related news, insider Susan M. Knutson sold 26,237 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $59,820.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,737 shares in the company, valued at $58,680.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 42,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $95,656.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,807,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,104.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 55,502 shares of company stock worth $127,244 over the last 90 days. 23.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
GTIM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. 60,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,483. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
