Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Shares Up 5.1%

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) traded up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $10.81. 204,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 64,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 82.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 110,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 45,430 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

