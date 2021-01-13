Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Gossamer Bio stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.57. 447,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,432. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36. The firm has a market cap of $802.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Faheem Hasnain purchased 96,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $999,947.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 102,020 shares of company stock worth $1,053,802 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 306.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 967.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

