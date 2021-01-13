Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gossamer Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $10.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a market cap of $802.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.31. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,576,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 5.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 45,911 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 133.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 99,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

