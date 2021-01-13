Granite Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,262,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,625 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,453,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,911,000 after buying an additional 156,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,431,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,318,000 after buying an additional 2,587,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,399,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,796,000 after buying an additional 247,635 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,809,000 after purchasing an additional 33,234 shares during the last quarter.

VGK stock opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.14. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $62.83.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

