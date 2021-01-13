Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 53,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,412,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,573,000 after acquiring an additional 587,393 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 47.4% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 36.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

