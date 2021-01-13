Granite Investment Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 23,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

