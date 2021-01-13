Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 15,229 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,070 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,229 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Archrock worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Archrock by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 543,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Archrock by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,192,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,699,000 after buying an additional 1,939,567 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Archrock by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 49,326 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,814 shares in the company, valued at $562,462.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AROC opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 2.72. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. On average, analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

AROC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

