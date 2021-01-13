Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives $18.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPRE. Truist began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.27. 501,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,995. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $651.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.90. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 47.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Green Plains by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.