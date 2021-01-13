Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives $18.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GPRE. Truist began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.
Green Plains stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.27. 501,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,995. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $651.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.90. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $19.22.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 47.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Green Plains by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.
