GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 438,500 shares, a growth of 1,612.9% from the December 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNH opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. GreenGro Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
About GreenGro Technologies
Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for GreenGro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenGro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.