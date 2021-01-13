GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 438,500 shares, a growth of 1,612.9% from the December 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNH opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. GreenGro Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

About GreenGro Technologies

GreenGro Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets green eco-friendly vertical cultivation systems in the United States. It offers flux lighting products, table stands, nutrient mixers, home units, cloning systems, and tea brewers, as well as provides consulting and management services to its clients.

