Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greif’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Greif reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on GEF. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of GEF opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Greif has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $52.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.08 per share, for a total transaction of $260,092.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,973.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 6,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $295,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,686.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,450 shares of company stock worth $1,266,545. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Greif by 26.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Greif by 7.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

