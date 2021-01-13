Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T.L) (LON:GR1T) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T.L) (LON:GR1T) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63). 91,013 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 33,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.63).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.25. The stock has a market cap of £146.66 million and a P/E ratio of -2.30.

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T.L) Company Profile (LON:GR1T)

Grit is listed on the London Stock Exchange main market (LSE: GR1T), the Johannesburg Stock Exchange main board (JSE: GTR) and the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd official market (SEM: DEL.N0000). Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is a leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa).

