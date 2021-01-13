GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Lowered to “Neutral” at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00.

GRWG has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

GRWG stock opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,006.40 and a beta of 3.10. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $223,187.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,079.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797 in the last quarter. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at $435,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at $516,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 86.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 28,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

