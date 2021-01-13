Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the December 15th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Grown Rogue International stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 129,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,012. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. Grown Rogue International has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. It offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; flower pre-rolls; vape cartridges; concentrates; and chocolate edibles.

