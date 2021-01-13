Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the December 15th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Grown Rogue International stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 129,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,012. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. Grown Rogue International has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.14.
About Grown Rogue International
