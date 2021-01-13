GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.57

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.57 and traded as high as $8.30. GSI Technology shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 85,964 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $192.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 61.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in GSI Technology by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GSI Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in GSI Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GSI Technology by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSIT)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

