GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.57

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.57 and traded as high as $8.30. GSI Technology shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 85,964 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $192.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 61.99%.
GSI Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSIT)
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.
