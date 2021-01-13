Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Shares Up 9.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) shot up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $27.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Guess’ traded as high as $25.52 and last traded at $25.40. 2,194,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 1,153,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Guess’ by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Guess’ by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Guess’ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the 3rd quarter worth $988,000. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 2.01.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

About Guess’ (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

