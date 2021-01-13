Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) shares rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.23 and last traded at $22.13. Approximately 15,777,756 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 12,884,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAL. HSBC lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Halliburton by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Halliburton by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,965 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1,960.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

