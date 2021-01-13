Halma plc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halma in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halma’s FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Halma alerts:

HLMAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of Halma stock opened at $34.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.72. Halma has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.72.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.