Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Acquires 4,663 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 22.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 41.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 576.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 42,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

BDTX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.56. 8,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,765. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $142,526.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 7,697 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $258,388.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,288 shares of company stock worth $4,831,198 over the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on BDTX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

