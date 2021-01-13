Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Invests $882,000 in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of AnaptysBio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANAB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

Shares of ANAB stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.53. 3,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,196. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a market cap of $670.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

