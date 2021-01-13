Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,124 shares during the quarter. Asana comprises about 1.0% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Asana worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth $74,880,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth about $10,598,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,220,000. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,128,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,833,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Asana in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

Asana stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,789. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.87. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $35.07.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

