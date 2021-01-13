Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (HE.TO) (TSE:HE) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.03

Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (HE.TO) (TSE:HE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 169944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.52.

Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (HE.TO) (TSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 million during the quarter.

Hanwei Energy Services Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and supplies high-pressure fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) pipes and fittings for the oil and gas, salt mining, water transmission, and industrial and infrastructure applications in China, Canada, Kazakhstan, and internationally.

