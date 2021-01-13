Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
HDI opened at C$25.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$542.75 million and a PE ratio of 14.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.68.
Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$315.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$312.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 2.1099999 EPS for the current year.
In other Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) news, Director Lance Richard Blanco sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,205,625. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,300 shares of company stock worth $357,699.
Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.