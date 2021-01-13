Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

HDI opened at C$25.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$542.75 million and a PE ratio of 14.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.68.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$315.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$312.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 2.1099999 EPS for the current year.

HDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$29.50 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$25.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

In other Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) news, Director Lance Richard Blanco sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,205,625. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,300 shares of company stock worth $357,699.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

