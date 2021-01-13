Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Shore Capital

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,471 ($19.22) to GBX 1,493 ($19.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,578.67 ($20.63).

LON HL traded down GBX 27 ($0.35) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,628 ($21.27). The stock had a trading volume of 724,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,603.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,633.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The company has a market capitalization of £7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70.

In other news, insider John Troiano bought 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,363 ($17.81) per share, with a total value of £196,272 ($256,430.62).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

