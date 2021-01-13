Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $22.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a market cap of $560.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.86. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $25.02.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $8,773,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $381,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 53.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

