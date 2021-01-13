Harrington Investments INC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Hologic by 37.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 776.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.85. 1,113,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,723. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.12.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

