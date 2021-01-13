Harrington Investments INC Has $2.69 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Harrington Investments INC lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Xylem comprises approximately 1.8% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 206.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,324 shares of company stock worth $4,545,898. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $105.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,592. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.98, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.