Harrington Investments INC Has $720,000 Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.3% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.30. The stock had a trading volume of 957,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.31. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $2,291,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,416,401.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 13,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $628,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,391.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284 over the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

