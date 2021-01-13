Harrington Investments INC Sells 431 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Harrington Investments INC decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $6.17 on Wednesday, hitting $216.96. 1,058,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of -59.07, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $3,089,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,823.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

