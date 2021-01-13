Harrington Investments INC Takes Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Harrington Investments INC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Graham by 2.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 30.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Graham by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other Graham news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.10, for a total value of $1,616,660.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,122 shares in the company, valued at $16,366,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $38,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,620 shares of company stock worth $13,885,384 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $547.71. 17,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,609. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $267.89 and a 12-month high of $625.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $492.71 and its 200-day moving average is $427.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $716.98 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

