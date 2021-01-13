Harrington Investments INC Trims Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Harrington Investments INC lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Unilever by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,249,000 after acquiring an additional 55,649 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 99.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,916,000 after purchasing an additional 758,492 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 962,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,393,000 after purchasing an additional 40,123 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 890,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,931,000 after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 778,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,001,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares during the period. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,109,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

