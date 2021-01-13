HashBX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $37.00 (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. HashBX has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $37.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HashBX has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HashBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00042761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.93 or 0.00386619 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00041770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.81 or 0.04179631 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00013195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HBX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

Buying and Selling HashBX

HashBX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.