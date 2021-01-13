Hashgard (GARD) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Hashgard has a market cap of $9.22 million and $139,890.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00043088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00387639 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00041628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,557.09 or 0.04171569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

