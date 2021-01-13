Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Receives $27.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several research firms recently commented on HAYN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sidoti lowered their target price on Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 42,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,208. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $318.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Haynes International will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 640.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 99,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.