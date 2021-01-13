HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 731,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,482,000 after purchasing an additional 154,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 498.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 144,979 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,047,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,881,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 221.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 115,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after buying an additional 79,831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $158.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.44 and a 200-day moving average of $116.14. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $160.40.

