HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 327 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.37.

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.17, for a total value of $16,263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,641 shares in the company, valued at $18,410,981.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $2,619,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,471 shares in the company, valued at $26,776,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,820 shares of company stock valued at $32,652,319 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $805.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $871.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $611.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

