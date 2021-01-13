HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,183 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in 3M by 0.5% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $166.51 on Wednesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.40. The firm has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.