HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,701 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,485,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,285 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $111,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 429.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 853,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,065,000 after buying an additional 691,850 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,244,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 226,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,272,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter.

XBI opened at $149.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.30. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $152.70.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

