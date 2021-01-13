HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OIH. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 78.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $438,000.

OIH stock opened at $186.02 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $260.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.44 and a 200 day moving average of $127.07.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.