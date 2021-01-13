HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,745 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $104,000.

VCR stock opened at $289.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $289.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.58.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

