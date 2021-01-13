HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,057 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 26,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 187,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $236.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average is $58.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

