HC Wainwright Increases BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $87.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target increased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.75% from the stock’s current price.

BBIO has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $68.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $71.84.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $3,945,393.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,871.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $1,357,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,399 shares of company stock valued at $7,212,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $138,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

